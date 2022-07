Police recently arrested a serial phone thief who targeted branches of the Banana IT store chain in many provinces. CCTV footage caused interest in the felon to surge as in each case it showed a man wearing nothing but underpants committing the crime.

He was soon dubbed “Robin Hood in underpants” after it was revealed that he had given many of the phones to homeless people.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

