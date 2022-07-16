July 17, 2022

Thais more relaxed with COVID measures: Poll

21 hours ago TN
Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – An official poll shows Thai people have become more relaxed with the preventative measures against COVID-19, which include mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

The poll, conducted in June and July by the Department of Health, shows the number of people observing physical distancing dropped from 81.9% to 78.7%, while the number of respondents wearing a mask at all times in public settings dropped from 95.1% to 94.8%.

The number of respondents who practiced frequent hand cleaning also declined from 89.7% to 88.9%.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Traditional Thai house

Thailand to offer land ownership to attract wealthy foreigners

20 hours ago TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Public Health Ministry urges 10-day isolation

20 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

‘Robin Hood’ Banana IT store thief: Man in underpants

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traditional Thai house

Thailand to offer land ownership to attract wealthy foreigners

20 hours ago TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Public Health Ministry urges 10-day isolation

20 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz Vito ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Elderly COVID patient dies at home in Nonthaburi as hospital refuses to send ambulance

21 hours ago TN
Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thais more relaxed with COVID measures: Poll

21 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

‘Robin Hood’ Banana IT store thief: Man in underpants

21 hours ago TN