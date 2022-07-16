Thais more relaxed with COVID measures: Poll

Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – An official poll shows Thai people have become more relaxed with the preventative measures against COVID-19, which include mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

The poll, conducted in June and July by the Department of Health, shows the number of people observing physical distancing dropped from 81.9% to 78.7%, while the number of respondents wearing a mask at all times in public settings dropped from 95.1% to 94.8%.

The number of respondents who practiced frequent hand cleaning also declined from 89.7% to 88.9%.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

