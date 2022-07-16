Elderly COVID patient dies at home in Nonthaburi as hospital refuses to send ambulance









An 82-year-old bed-ridden patient has died at home, about a week after she was found to be infected with COVID-19. She did not develop any typical symptoms and a hospital refused to send an ambulance, according to the non-profit Zendai Foundation.

The foundation said on its Facebook page that the woman did, however, have diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and other illnesses when she contracted asymptomatic COVID-19 on July 10th.

By Thai PBS World

