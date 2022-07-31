Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu









Wat Si Khun Mueang is a beautiful Buddhist temple located in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Northeastern Thailand.

This temple is one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries located near the town of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Wat Si Khun Mueang is located in the center of a peaceful village. It serves as the heart of social life for children, adults and the elderly in the place.

The Sim has been partly restored and covered by a jail roof. The astonishing aspect of this small structure remains that it was built in laterite stone. This Sim has, however, lost its role as an ordination room, replaced, as is often the case, by a more conventional and functional modern Ubosot.

Close to this temple you can visit Wat Mahachai (วัดมหาชัย) and Wat Pho Si (วัดโพธิ์ศรี).

