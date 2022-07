BANGKOK, July 4 (TNA) – The local COVID-19 situation raises concerns as health authorities expect new cases will be rising in the next 10 weeks.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawonganon, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control, said COVID-19 patients with lung inflammation rose in number in the past week while the number of patients admitted to hospital was stable.

