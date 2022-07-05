Bangkok Dismisses Requests to Turn Khao San Into Cannabis Hub









BANGKOK (NNT) – The city of Bangkok has denied requests from business owners to transform Khao San Road into Thailand’s cannabis hub, citing the area’s proximity to schools, temples and various government offices.

Referring to the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act (1997), Deputy Bangkok Governor Jakkapan Phiewngam said the sale of cannabis-based products in the well-known tourist spot is unlikely to be approved in the near future.

Currently, vendors and stall owners who wish to sell cannabis-based products must register them with their respective district offices. Products that have been registered with authorities cannot be altered without the permission of the district office.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

