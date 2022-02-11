Secretary-General of the Muslim World League To Visit Thailand Next Week









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Secretary-general of the Muslim World League will make an official visit to Thailand next week to strengthen relations between Thailand and the Muslim World League.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that H.E. Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the ministry from 14 to 18 February 2022. The visit will strengthen ties between Thailand and the Muslim World League, with the secretary-general to have interfaith dialogues with Thai politicians, academic scholars, university students, and Thai Muslim leaders.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





