How Pareploy Saeaia became an advert for women’s self-defense training in Thailand
Pareploy Saeaia has become a testament to the power of female martial arts, after the clip of her tackling a guy who poured water over her head because she spurned his advances went viral.
The vengeful wooer quickly discovered he’d picked the wrong victim at a roadside eatery when Pareploy unleashed her Muay Thai expertise to pound him with a series of kicks and punches.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
