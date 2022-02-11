February 11, 2022

How Pareploy Saeaia became an advert for women’s self-defense training in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Tiger Muay Thai in Chalong, Phuket

Tiger Muay Thai in Chalong, Phuket . Photo: Максим Улитин.




Pareploy Saeaia has become a testament to the power of female martial arts, after the clip of her tackling a guy who poured water over her head because she spurned his advances went viral.

The vengeful wooer quickly discovered he’d picked the wrong victim at a roadside eatery when Pareploy unleashed her Muay Thai expertise to pound him with a series of kicks and punches.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

TN

Thailand News

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

