January 17, 2022

High level of air pollution found in 11 areas in and around Bangkok on Monday

2 hours ago
Bangkok BTS Skytrain and traffic jam

Bangkok BTS Skytrain and traffic jam on a downtown disctrict.




Poor air quality has been reported today (Monday) by the Department of Pollution Control in 11 areas of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, with the worst in Khlong Sam Wa district of Bangkok.

According to the department’s air4thai website, there are areas found to have PM2.5 dust above the 50-micron safety level.

By Thai PBS World

