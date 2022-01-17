Protests Illegal Under Covid-19 Emergency Decree: Police









BANGKOK (NNT) – Due to the recent gatherings of protesters outside the Supreme Court and Bangkok Remand Prison, where Arnon Nampa and other protest leaders are detained on charges including lese majeste and sedition, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner and spokesman Police Major General Jirasan Kaewsangek said it was illegal to gather under the anti-Covid emergency decree.

He cited although Bangkok has been designated as a “tourism province” and has been exempted from some measures, anti-Covid guidelines, and the Communicable Diseases Control Act remain in force. Any gatherings that may lead to an outbreak can be considered a breach of the regulations.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

