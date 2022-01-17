Bird Flu Alert Ordered In Thailand









BANGKOK, Jan 17 (TNA) – The chief of the Department of Livestock Development ordered his officials nationwide to be on alert to prevent the outbreak of avian influenza.

Sorawit Thaneeto, director-general of the department, made the order after the World Health Organization had reported that the H5N6 avian influenza erupted in China where five people were infected and two of them died.

