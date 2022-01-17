January 17, 2022

Bird Flu Alert Ordered In Thailand

40 mins ago TN
Poultry Chicken farm

Poultry Chicken farm. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.




BANGKOK, Jan 17 (TNA) – The chief of the Department of Livestock Development ordered his officials nationwide to be on alert to prevent the outbreak of avian influenza.

Sorawit Thaneeto, director-general of the department, made the order after the World Health Organization had reported that the H5N6 avian influenza erupted in China where five people were infected and two of them died.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai government to consider restoring Test & Go program

6 mins ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Protests Illegal Under Covid-19 Emergency Decree: Police

52 mins ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Thailand reports first death from Omicron variant in Songkhla

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai government to consider restoring Test & Go program

6 mins ago TN
Poultry Chicken farm

Bird Flu Alert Ordered In Thailand

40 mins ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Protests Illegal Under Covid-19 Emergency Decree: Police

52 mins ago TN
Bangkok BTS Skytrain and traffic jam

High level of air pollution found in 11 areas in and around Bangkok on Monday

2 hours ago TN
Medical check-up at Jishuitan Subway Station in Beijing due to COVID-19 threat. The workers, dressed in white, take the temperature to anyone who wants to access the metro

Beijing Tightens Rules for Entering City after Omicron Case

17 hours ago TN