January 14, 2022

Government concerned over increasing COVID-19 infections among medics

25 mins ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has expressed its concern over rising infections among Thai medical personnel and has urged them to receive a fourth dose of vaccine to boost protection.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Sumanee Wacharasint said that, in recent days, about 30 medics have been infected with COVID-19 each day adding, however, that while the numbers are low, the implications are of greater concern, because there will be a reducing number of medical personnel to take care of patients.

By Thai PBS World

