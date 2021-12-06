Thai tourist dies and nine injured in a road accident at Doi Ang Khang in Chiang Mai
A Thai tourist was killed and nine others were hurt, including five who have serious injuries, when a van in which they were travelling crashed into roadside rocks in the Doi Ang Khang mountainous tourist area in Chiang Mai province today (Monday).
A witness, who was travelling in another van, told the police that there were about 20 of them who had travelled from Samut Prakan to Chiang Mai over the long weekend in two vans.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!