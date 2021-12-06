December 6, 2021

Thai tourist dies and nine injured in a road accident at Doi Ang Khang in Chiang Mai

19 mins ago TN
Waterfall at Kiew Maepan nature trail, Doi Inthanon national park, Chiang Mai

Waterfall at Kiew Maepan nature trail, Doi Inthanon national park, Chiang Mai. Photo: Kwhisky.




A Thai tourist was killed and nine others were hurt, including five who have serious injuries, when a van in which they were travelling crashed into roadside rocks in the Doi Ang Khang mountainous tourist area in Chiang Mai province today (Monday).

A witness, who was travelling in another van, told the police that there were about 20 of them who had travelled from Samut Prakan to Chiang Mai over the long weekend in two vans.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Chiang Rai

More illegal border crossers from Myanmar caught in Chiang Mai

2 days ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

20 Myanmar nationals caught in Chiang Mai for illegal entry

4 weeks ago TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

About 50 Illegal Myanmar Migrants Arrested in Chiang Mai

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Bang Saen in Chonburi

Police in Bang Saen continue raids on venues selling alcohol

1 min ago TN
Three Muslims riding a Motorcycle in Ramkhamhaeng Road, Bangkok

Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler

4 mins ago TN
Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar

Myanmar military court jails Aung San Suu Kyi

15 mins ago TN
Waterfall at Kiew Maepan nature trail, Doi Inthanon national park, Chiang Mai

Thai tourist dies and nine injured in a road accident at Doi Ang Khang in Chiang Mai

19 mins ago TN
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Thailand registers first case of Omicron variant in an American traveller from Spain

24 mins ago TN