  • October 18, 2021
Students in Bangkok get vaccinated to go back to school

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Mr.Ch. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Educational institutions in Bangkok are preparing to reopen in November, while about 88 percent of high school students registered for COVID-19 vaccination received the first dose.

Bangkok Metropolitan Government (BMA) permanent secretary Khachit Chatchawanit said that as of October 17, 33,48 out of the total 37,466 high school students registered in the city had been injected.

Meanwhile, another 29,252 students will be vaccinated by the 20th of this month.

BMA is also working with the Ministries of Education and Health and other agencies to administer the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, as well as providing post-immunization guidance to students and parents.

On-site classes in the city will resume in accordance with precautionary guidelines, with schedules rearranged to reduce the risk of the pandemic spreading. Class size is also limited to 25 students.

At school, all students, teachers and staff must wear masks and be screened and comply with social distancing measures.

-Thailand News (TN)



