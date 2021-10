BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – About 40,000 people have lost altogether about 10 million baht to automatic and fraudulent withdrawals, according to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Khlaikhlueng, commissioner of the bureau, said withdrawals from bank and credit card accounts without the consent of account owners resulted from three causes.

TNA