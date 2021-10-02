Body of missing boat skipper found 70km from his capsized tug in Ayutthaya









The decomposing body of a man, believed by the driver of the tug boat which capsized in front of Wat Panang Choeng in Ayutthaya province on September 29th, was found this morning (Saturday) by another boatman at the base of a pillar of the Rama 8 Bridge in Bangkok, about 70 kilometres from the scene of the accident.

The boatman, 60-year old Rattana Chumharuthai, told the police that he had alerted rescue workers after the finding of the body and then followed it as it was swept further downstream by the strong current in the Chao Phraya, until it approached Siriraj hospital’s pier, where waiting rescue workers used a rope to secure the body.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





