Hunt on for tiger killing 2 buffaloes near Thailand’s Pang Sida national park







The Pang Sida national park, in Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaeo, has launched a hunt for a tiger which has killed two buffaloes in the past week weeks.

The park’s chief, said today (Thursday) that three teams of trackers and hunters have been deployed, working with officials from the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Wildlife Research Centre, to patrol villages located close to the park in the search for the tiger, which may return to prey on domesticated animals.

By Thai PBS World






