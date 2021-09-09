  • September 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. Hunt on for…

Hunt on for tiger killing 2 buffaloes near Thailand’s Pang Sida national park

Hunt on for tiger killing 2 buffaloes near Thailand’s Pang Sida national park

Buffalo in rural Thailand. Photo: Pijarn Jangsawang / pxhere.



The Pang Sida national park, in Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaeo, has launched a hunt for a tiger which has killed two buffaloes in the past week weeks.

The park’s chief, said today (Thursday) that three teams of trackers and hunters have been deployed, working with officials from the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Wildlife Research Centre, to patrol villages located close to the park in the search for the tiger, which may return to prey on domesticated animals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Luxury Rafts Removed from Kanchanaburi National Park
North

Luxury Rafts Removed from Kanchanaburi National Park

August 20, 2021
Renowned Sriracha Tiger Zoo is to close after 24 years in operation
Pattaya

Renowned Sriracha Tiger Zoo is to close...

July 14, 2021
Lumpy skin disease outbreak in cattle in Nakhon Phanom
Isan

Lumpy skin disease outbreak in cattle in...

May 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.