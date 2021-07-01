Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers







PHUKET: Police, soldiers, navy personnel and an assortment of other law-enforcement officers in Phuket have been given clear orders to ensure that any persons crossing the bridges onto or off Phuket comply with the COVID-19 protection measures.

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch delivered the message at a general assembly held at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai on Tuesday (June 29).

