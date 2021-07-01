  • July 1, 2021
Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers

Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers

Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: topal36jkm / Pixabay.



PHUKET: Police, soldiers, navy personnel and an assortment of other law-enforcement officers in Phuket have been given clear orders to ensure that any persons crossing the bridges onto or off Phuket comply with the COVID-19 protection measures.

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch delivered the message at a general assembly held at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai on Tuesday (June 29).

By The Phuket News



