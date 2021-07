PHUKET, July 1 (TNA) – The first group of 25 foreign tourists landed in Phuket today when the southern island province reopened to foreigners.

The tourists arrived from Abu Dhabi on the EY430 flight of Etihad Airways at 11.07am as Phuket started to welcome fully vaccinated foreigners who would not be quarantined according to the Phuket Sandbox reopening model.

