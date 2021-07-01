  • July 1, 2021
Guidelines for travelers entering Thailand after its reopening

Phuket Airport terminal exterior. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket will reopen to vaccinated tourists tomorrow (July 1st), with Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, set to arrive in the province to oversee its reopening. The Royal Gazette’s website recently published the 26th emergency decree on requirements and guidelines for reopening the tourism sector in pilot areas, starting tomorrow.

The decree focuses on additional requirements and disease-control measures for travelers entering Thailand. The decree designates tourism areas in pilot provinces, while setting conditions, time, management and other criteria for travelers entering the kingdom.

Concerning disease-control measures, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has issued guidelines for the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme, and they have been published on the Royal Gazette’s website.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



