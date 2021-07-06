  • July 6, 2021
Don Mueang airport’s cargo terminal to open as new COVID field hospital July 12

Bangkok Airways Airbus A320-232 at Don Mueang Bangkok International Airport. Photo: Lerdsuwa.



A cargo terminal, inside Don Mueang International Airport, is being converted into a huge field hospital with the capacity to accommodate 2,000 asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases beginning on July 12th.

Managing Director of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said today (Tuesday) that the Ministry of Public Health, in cooperation with the Treasury Department and Mongkutwattana hospital, have agreed to use the 4th cargo terminal which covers up to 18,000 sqm as a field hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



TN

