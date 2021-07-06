  • July 6, 2021
Three COVID-19 Vaccines Developed in Thailand Are in Human Trials

ChulaCov19 Vaccine by King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Research Council of Thailand and National Vaccine Institute have revealed that more than 20 COVID-19 vaccines are being researched and developed in Thailand, while three candidates are undergoing human trials.

ChulaCov19, an mRNA vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University, is in the first phase of human trials on 72 volunteers. Two doses of the vaccine were given at an interval of 21 days.

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



