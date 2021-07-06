  • July 6, 2021
Thailand enters 4th COVID-19 wave as more cases are of mutated virus, CCSA advisor says

COVID-19 vaccination service at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. Photo: Chulabhorn Royal Academy. www.cra.ac.th.



Thailand is now entering the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Delta coronavirus variant expected to become the dominant strain in Thailand and the rest of the world in 1-2 months, said Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. Udom Kachintorn who is an advisor to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Tuesday).

In his Facebook live message, he said that the Delta variant is spreading fast in Thailand and, for June and July, is accounting for 30% of all new COVID-19 cases, particularly in and around Bangkok where it is around 50%, predicting that it will become the dominant variant in the next 1-2 months due to its fast transmissibility, which is 40% more than the Alpha strain, which represented 85-90% of all cases in Thailand prior to June.

