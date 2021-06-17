Thailand procuring COVID-19 vaccines from more manufacturers







BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is adjusting its COVID-19 vaccine procurement plan according to the situation, aiming to inoculate 50 million people, or 70 percent of the Thai population. Recently, the government began procuring COVID-19 vaccine doses from six more manufacturers.

Thailand is mainly using the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines at this time. The government has secured 61 million AstraZeneca doses, the most used vaccine in the country, with support from Siam Bioscience, a manufacturing facility producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. Two batches, totalling 1,917,600 doses, have already been delivered, and another batch is to arrive today (June 16).

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





