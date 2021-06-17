  • June 17, 2021
Too Early to Reopen Country: Medical School Dean

Koh Keaw in Mueang Phuket District. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.



BANGKOK, June 16 (TNA) – The dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, has warned that it is too early to reopen the country because visitors can bring COVID-19 variants.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, the dean, said in response to the “Phuket Sandbox” project in which Phuket will reopen and welcome tourists on July 1. He said COVID-19 vaccinations covered less than 10% of the national population.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



