CHIANG MAI (NNT) – Chiang Mai has issued a ban on mass gatherings at indoor venues from Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

Over 55 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Chiang Mai yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to 3,630, while 15 are in critical condition and five have died.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand