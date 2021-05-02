May 2, 2021

Underwater object found near Phuket not “a bomb”

11 hours ago TN
Phromthep Cape in Phuket

Phromthep Cape in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.


PHUKET: A round object found underwater by local fishermen off the coast of this resort province has been examined and found not to be an explosive, according to Third Naval Area commander Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet.

V/Adm Choengchai, who is also director of the 3rd Area Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), said on Sunday that a Phuket-based Thai-MECC office was told by a local fishermen’s group on April 30 that an unidentified object had been found underwater west of Ko Ael island.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST


