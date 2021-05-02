Virologist warns spread of South African COVID variant from Malaysia possible via natural border





Thailand’s respected virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan has warned Thai security officials to keep a closer watch on border crossings from Malaysia, where the highly contagious South African COVID-19 variant is spreading.

In his Facebook post today (Sunday) Dr. Yong said that the Indian variant, which was detected among some recent arrivals, although contagious, is not as worrisome as the South African one, because the carriers who arrived by air were quarantined and treated.

By Thai PBS World



