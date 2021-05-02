May 2, 2021

Virologist warns spread of South African COVID variant from Malaysia possible via natural border

Betong checkpoint in Yala

Betong checkpoint in Yala, near the Thai-Malaysiann border. Image: Fannykong.


Thailand’s respected virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan has warned Thai security officials to keep a closer watch on border crossings from Malaysia, where the highly contagious South African COVID-19 variant is spreading.

In his Facebook post today (Sunday) Dr. Yong said that the Indian variant, which was detected among some recent arrivals, although contagious, is not as worrisome as the South African one, because the carriers who arrived by air were quarantined and treated.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


