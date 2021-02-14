Bar owners in Pattaya demand midnight closing time

Bar owners in Pattaya demand midnight closing time1 min read
Signs that say “Permanently Closed” in front of bars, pubs and entertainment venues in Pattaya reflect the problems that owners are facing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many of them could not save their businesses, as their income relied heavily on foreign tourists, to the tune of about 24 billion baht a year.
Bar owners on Jom Thien beach agree that the latest outbreak has meant some had to put their businesses up for sale. Sadly, however, there are no buyers, due to the dire economic situation.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World