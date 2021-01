On the popular Larn Island off Pattaya, the local community resolved unanimously to lockdown the island until January 20th.

Sorasak Thongbongpetch, secretary of the island’s community, said the decision has the consent of residents and business operators on the island, even though they are aware that the measure will have economic impacts on them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

