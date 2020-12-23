December 23, 2020

Phuket man infected with COVID-19 at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

Yai Beach in Koh Lanta

Yai Beach in Koh Lanta. Photo: Jens-Petter Salvesen.


PHUKET: A 40-year-old Phuket Thai man has tested positive for COVID-19 after joining a big bike event on Koh Lanta, Krabi, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew confirmed in a video broadcast last night (Dec 22).

A total of 28 people believed to have come into high-risk contact with the man have also been tested, the results of which should be available today (Dec 23), the Governor also explained in the broadcast, which was aired from Phuket Provincial Hall at 9pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

