CHAI NAT, Dec 23 (TNA) – Chai Nat province reported its first coronavirus cases, a seafood vendor linked to the market in Samut Sakhon, a hot spot of current infections.

The 35-year-old man lives in Chai Nat’s Muang district. He fell ill on Dec 19 and sought the treatment at Jainad Narendra Hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 22.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts