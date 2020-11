The Appeal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases has upheld the 20-year sentences given to former Buddhist office chief Phanom Sornsilp and another senior official for embezzlement of temple funds.

Lesser sentences passed on two lay accomplices were also confirmed.

