Child spirit casts magic spell on Nakhon Si Thammarat tourism
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Visitors to this southern province could spend as much as 800 million baht during the long weekend as they flock to pay their respects to the most popular child spirit in the country.
The figure represents the expected outlay on accommodation and other activities related to tourism during the four-day holiday, said Pitchsini Tassaniyom, director of the Touristm Authority of Thailand branch office in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
