November 20, 2020

Child spirit casts magic spell on Nakhon Si Thammarat tourism

Nakhon Si Thammarat airport

Nok Air and Thai AirAsia aircraft parking at Nakhon Si Thammarat airport. Photo: Mobmib.


NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Visitors to this southern province could spend as much as 800 million baht during the long weekend as they flock to pay their respects to the most popular child spirit in the country.

The figure represents the expected outlay on accommodation and other activities related to tourism during the four-day holiday, said Pitchsini Tassaniyom, director of the Touristm Authority of Thailand branch office in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST

