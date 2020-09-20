Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront





PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Russian woman in a collision between a car and motorbike on the Rawai beachfront on Friday (Sept 18).

The woman, now identified as Nadiya Gizatullina, was riding a pink Honda Scoopy i motorbike along the beachfront road at about midday when she was struck by a white Honda car being driven by a Belarus man, Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

