September 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

1 min read
22 mins ago TN
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Russian woman in a collision between a car and motorbike on the Rawai beachfront on Friday (Sept 18).

The woman, now identified as Nadiya Gizatullina, was riding a pink Honda Scoopy i motorbike along the beachfront road at about midday when she was struck by a white Honda car being driven by a Belarus man, Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

‘Frenchman’ held for allegedly raping British woman in Patong

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Two Nigerians arrested in Patong for romance scam, overstay

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

New grand plan to bring tourists back to Thailand in fallout of COVID-19

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Woman arrested over alleged human trafficking and underage prostitution in Pattaya

37 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close