Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront1 min read
PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Russian woman in a collision between a car and motorbike on the Rawai beachfront on Friday (Sept 18).
The woman, now identified as Nadiya Gizatullina, was riding a pink Honda Scoopy i motorbike along the beachfront road at about midday when she was struck by a white Honda car being driven by a Belarus man, Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News