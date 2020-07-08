Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices1 min read
PHUKET: Kamala Police Chief Col Chaiyaphruk Phatiworakorn has intervened to diffuse a “misunderstanding” of a local restaurant charging a Thai tourist B3,000 just for cooking the seafood meals ordered, not including the ingredients.
Col Chaiyaphruk called the owner of the NaNork Sunset restaurant, Sitthithep Precha, 49, and the customer, Lalita Chaiyasit, to Kamala Police Station this afternoon (July 8) after a post on Facebook by Ms Lalita explaining the incident started going viral on Thai social media.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News