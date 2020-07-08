July 8, 2020

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Phuket night market

Night market in Phuket. Photo: Mariamichelle (Pixabay).


PHUKET: Kamala Police Chief Col Chaiyaphruk Phatiworakorn has intervened to diffuse a “misunderstanding” of a local restaurant charging a Thai tourist B3,000 just for cooking the seafood meals ordered, not including the ingredients.

Col Chaiyaphruk called the owner of the NaNork Sunset restaurant, Sitthithep Precha, 49, and the customer, Lalita Chaiyasit, to Kamala Police Station this afternoon (July 8) after a post on Facebook by Ms Lalita explaining the incident started going viral on Thai social media.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

