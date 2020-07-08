Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices





PHUKET: Kamala Police Chief Col Chaiyaphruk Phatiworakorn has intervened to diffuse a “misunderstanding” of a local restaurant charging a Thai tourist B3,000 just for cooking the seafood meals ordered, not including the ingredients.

Col Chaiyaphruk called the owner of the NaNork Sunset restaurant, Sitthithep Precha, 49, and the customer, Lalita Chaiyasit, to Kamala Police Station this afternoon (July 8) after a post on Facebook by Ms Lalita explaining the incident started going viral on Thai social media.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



