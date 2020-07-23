Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga1 min read
PHUKET: Kathu Police are bringing a 19-year-old man back from Takua Pa, north of Phuket, where he was arrested for stealing an ambulance from the Kathu branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation rescue center this early morning (July 23).
Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police explained that he received a call from the Kathu rescue centre of the Kusoldharm Foundation at around 4am, informing that a man had stolen an ambulance from their rescue center located in front of Kathu Municipality office.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News