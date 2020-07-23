July 23, 2020

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

Thai ambulance

Toyota Thai ambulance lights and siren. Photo: Jeffrey Beall / flickr.


PHUKET: Kathu Police are bringing a 19-year-old man back from Takua Pa, north of Phuket, where he was arrested for stealing an ambulance from the Kathu branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation rescue center this early morning (July 23).

Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police explained that he received a call from the Kathu rescue centre of the Kusoldharm Foundation at around 4am, informing that a man had stolen an ambulance from their rescue center located in front of Kathu Municipality office.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

