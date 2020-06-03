Cabinet allows migrant workers to work in Thailand until July 31, 2020





BANGKOK (NNT) – A meeting of cabinet ministers has resolved to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to work in Thailand until July 31, 2020, to help reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, and to maintain a workforce as the situation gradually improves.

The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said that the cabinet meeting agreed to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to stay and work in Thailand until the end of next month. Previously, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Labor had allowed them to stay and work in the kingdom until May 31 this year. With disease-control measures still in force, the Ministry of Labor called a meeting of various units, such as the Immigration Bureau, the Division of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Interior and the Department of Provincial Administration. They resolved that the migrant workers from the three neighboring countries can stay and work in Thailand between June 1 and July 31.

