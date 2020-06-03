431 Arrested Nationwide for Illegal Face Masks, Alcohol Sales





NONTHABURI, June 3 (TNA) — The Commerce Ministry reported that 431 people were arrested and prosecuted for overcharging customers for face masks and alcohol sanitizer products or concealing their prices.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Suppat Ongsaengkun said the people were arrested from Jan 31 to June 2. Of them, 195 were apprehended in Bangkok and 236 others in other provinces. Several vendors were arrested for failing to show price tags for their products and a vendor worked at a drug store and sold alcohol gel and alcohol spray sanitizers.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

