KHON KAEN: A 28-year-old transgender woman was on the run from police after her long-time boyfriend was found stabbed to death in the rented accommodation they shared in Muang district.

Thanphicha Rodnongkheng, or “Mind”, of Chum Phrae district, is wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Khon Kaen provincial court for the murder of Manop Amthao, 27.

