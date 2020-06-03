Wed. Jun 3rd, 2020

Thailand records one new coronavirus case, no deaths

Students at Wang Tha Phra Campus, Silpakorn University in Bangkok

Students at Wang Tha Phra Campus, Silpakorn University in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.


Thailand recorded one new COVID-19 case today (Wednesday), bringing the cumulative cases in the country, since the outbreak began, to 3,084, with no new fatalities.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapha Yongtrakul said today that the new case is a 26-year old Thai student who arrived from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia on May 25th and entered state quarantine in the southern border province of Pattani.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

