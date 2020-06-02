Tue. Jun 2nd, 2020

Thailand records one new coronavirus case and one death

A Thai student, who returned from Saudi Arabia and is currently in state quarantine in Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla, is Tuesday’s only new COVID-19 case, bringing cumulative infections in the country to 3,083.

One fatality, an 80-year old resident of the southern border province of Narathiwat, was recorded by the CCSA after his passing was reported yesterday by the provincial administration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

