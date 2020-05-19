Tue. May 19th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus strands 3 Nigerians at Suvarnabhumi airport for 2 months

Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Phong Phat.


Like a rerun of “The Terminal”, a 2004 American comedy-drama film starring Tom Hanks based on the true story of an Iranian refugee stuck at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport in 1988 without a passport or papers, three Nigerians have been stranded at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi international airport for almost two months.

Two arrived at Suvarnabhumi on March 21st, on an Emirates flight, to connect with a Lao Airlines flight to Vientiane. The third arrived on March 24th, on Etihad Airways, to connect with a Bangkok Airways flight to Myanmar, according to the Special Operations and Public Relations Section of Suvarnabhumi international airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Coronavirus strands 3 Nigerians at Suvarnabhumi airport for 2 months

