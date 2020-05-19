Coronavirus strands 3 Nigerians at Suvarnabhumi airport for 2 months





Like a rerun of “The Terminal”, a 2004 American comedy-drama film starring Tom Hanks based on the true story of an Iranian refugee stuck at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport in 1988 without a passport or papers, three Nigerians have been stranded at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi international airport for almost two months.

Two arrived at Suvarnabhumi on March 21st, on an Emirates flight, to connect with a Lao Airlines flight to Vientiane. The third arrived on March 24th, on Etihad Airways, to connect with a Bangkok Airways flight to Myanmar, according to the Special Operations and Public Relations Section of Suvarnabhumi international airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



