Wat Don Muang Temple ordered to end handouts to gathering crowd





The Don Muang District Office has ordered a temple in the area to immediately stop handing out free food to people suffering under restrictions imposed to combat the novel coronavirus disease.

Wat Don Muang had been told to temporarily cease its charitable handout because it drew a lot of people who ignored the requirement to maintain safe-distancing, assistant to the district chief Paitoon Ngammuk told Jor Sor 100 traffic radio station on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



