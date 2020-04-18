Sat. Apr 18th, 2020

Wat Don Muang Temple ordered to end handouts to gathering crowd

Photo: Max Pixel.


The Don Muang District Office has ordered a temple in the area to immediately stop handing out free food to people suffering under restrictions imposed to combat the novel coronavirus disease.

Wat Don Muang had been told to temporarily cease its charitable handout because it drew a lot of people who ignored the requirement to maintain safe-distancing, assistant to the district chief Paitoon Ngammuk told Jor Sor 100 traffic radio station on Friday.

