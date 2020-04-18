Sat. Apr 18th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chinese businessman found dead in his restaurant in Pattaya

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
General view of Pattaya

General view of Pattaya. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Pattaya – A Chinese businessman was found dead in his Chinese restaurant early this morning in Central Pattaya, with the cause currently being unknown and under investigation.

The Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident in a personal bed room on the second floor of a Chinese BBQ restaurant on Third Road early this morning by friends of the man who had gone to check on his well-being after several days without responses to calls or messages.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Pattaya hotel converted to field hospital

49 mins ago TN
1 min read

Sjømannskirken Pattaya Norwegian Church provides for the needy in Pattaya & Jomtien

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya supermarket disinfected after visit by COVID-19 infected person

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

33 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand today, but no new fatalities

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-19

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

EU Conservatives Call For Investigation into China’s Handling of Coronavirus

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Pattaya hotel converted to field hospital

49 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close