Chinese businessman found dead in his restaurant in Pattaya
Pattaya – A Chinese businessman was found dead in his Chinese restaurant early this morning in Central Pattaya, with the cause currently being unknown and under investigation.
The Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident in a personal bed room on the second floor of a Chinese BBQ restaurant on Third Road early this morning by friends of the man who had gone to check on his well-being after several days without responses to calls or messages.
