COVID-19: Pattaya hotel converted to field hospital





PATTAYA (NNT) – Social distancing measures and the isolation of persons at-risk are crucial in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Field hospitals are an important facility to aid quarantine and maintain isolation. Grand Bella Hotel in Pattaya is now among several hotels in the country converted into field hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The hotel also serves as a COVID-19 test center for people in Pattaya city.

Health workers have been actively working at Grand Bella Hotel Pattaya in Chonburi to locate persons at-risk of COVID-19 infection, swabbing their throats and nose to collect specimens for lab testing. The center at Grand Bella Hotel can collect specimens from up to 300 persons a day without undue crowding, while the seats are placed 1-meter apart to maintain physical distancing.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

