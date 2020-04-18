EU Conservatives Call For Investigation into China’s Handling of Coronavirus





The European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament has called for the launching of a major international investigation into China’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Swedish parliament’s Charlie Weimers, who appears to be at the forefront of calling for the investigation, has accused the China of knowing about the emergence of COVID-19 as far back as December 2019, but said that it concealed the truth from audiences both at home and abroad.

​Mr Weimer’s comments come amidst increasing reports that the Chinese government tried to cover up the true scale of Coronavirus in the country. According to those reports, Chinese doctors had tried to raise the alarm as early on as November 2019, but were silenced by Beijing.

