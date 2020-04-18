COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-19

COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-191 min read
BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – The Thai embassy and three Thai consulates-general in the United States arranged for the return of about 400 Thai people to Thailand on April 17-19.
The Thai embassy in Washington DC stated on its Facebook page that the embassy and Thai consulates-general in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago facilitated the trips of about 400 Thai students and people stranded in the US to return to Thailand on April 17-19.
