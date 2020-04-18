Sat. Apr 18th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

33 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand today, but no new fatalities

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
The Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that emerged in 2012

The Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that emerged in 2012. Photo: National Institutes of Health (NIH) / United States Government.


Thailand’s new COVID-19 infections today increased to 33, from yesterday’s 28, but no fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, another 100 in-patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Accumulated infections to date in the country are 2,733, with 1,787 recoveries and a death toll of 47.

Twenty-nine provinces have not reported a single new confirmed case for the past 14 days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-19

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

EU Conservatives Call For Investigation into China’s Handling of Coronavirus

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government to Consider Easing Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week: CCSA

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

33 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand today, but no new fatalities

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-19

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

EU Conservatives Call For Investigation into China’s Handling of Coronavirus

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Pattaya hotel converted to field hospital

44 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close