33 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand today, but no new fatalities
Thailand’s new COVID-19 infections today increased to 33, from yesterday’s 28, but no fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, another 100 in-patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.
Accumulated infections to date in the country are 2,733, with 1,787 recoveries and a death toll of 47.
Twenty-nine provinces have not reported a single new confirmed case for the past 14 days.
By Thai PBS World