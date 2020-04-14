Tue. Apr 14th, 2020

COVID-19: 300 more Thais to come home from South Korea

Highway in South Korea

Highway in South Korea. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK(NNT)-According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA, 300 more Thai citizens will return from South Korea on 14th and 15th April.

On April 14, 135 immigration detainees, overseen by South Korean officials, will depart on flight 7C2202 from South Korea, at 5 p.m. Thailand local time. The flight will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 9 p.m.. Later the same day, the South Korean officials will return. South Korea has asked Thailand to accommodate its officials during the waiting time.

